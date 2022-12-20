Mark your calendar

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Holiday of Art,” through Dec. 22 at the the gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the arts center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov

Keep Polk Beautiful will hold a First Day Hike on Jan. 1 with participants meeting at the Coot’s Lake Trailhead of the Silver Comet Trail at 2 p.m. and walking or riding to the historical Brushy Mountain Tunnel. Water will be provided and there is no registration needed. Bring the whole family and start the year off in a great way! For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In