The Polk County Library Board of Trustees will meet Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave.
Antioch Baptist Church is presenting its annual drive-thru live nativity Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Road. The event will include actors and live animals, including a camel. Admission is free and donations are appreciated.
Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Rd., is presenting a drive-thru live nativity on Dec. 22nd and Dec. 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. The event will be canceled if it rains.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting the exhibit “Angels Among Us” at its gallery through Dec. 24, 2020 along with many local handmade items in its gift shop. Artwork is on display from 30 artists in a variety of mediums with angels, nurses, firemen. Church groups are welcome to schedule a tour with masks and social distancing. For more information call 770-684-2707 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rcac.ga.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.