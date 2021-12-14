The Polk County Library Board of Trustees will hold their annual meeting at the Rockmart Library on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown is hosting its annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.. The choir will present special music, and the children’s ministry will reenact the Christmas story. A dessert and coffee fellowship will follow after the service. Second Baptist is located at 152 Evergreen Lane in Cedartown.
The RCAC Art Gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. is hosting an exhibit by local artist Susan Waters titled “O Holy Night” through Dec. 23. The gallery is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments for large groups can be made as well. For more information call 770-684-2707.
American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 is holding its 77th annual Empty Stocking Fund Drive. Members of the Legion, its auxiliary, and SAL will be at local businesses collecting toys and gifts for families in need throughout the holiday season. Applications for families can be picked up at the post, the Rockmart Library, or local elementary schools.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Keep Polk Beautiful is holding its annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Rd. in Cedartown. Everyone who brings their tree will be given a seedling to take home and plant. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for all households. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled starting Jan. 3 for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance, senior households 60 years of age (all household members must be 60 years of age or older excluding minor children), or households with children 5 years of age and under. All other households may begin scheduling appointments starting Feb. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.