The RCAC Art Gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. is hosting an exhibit by local artist Susan Waters titled “O Holy Night” through Dec. 23. The second of two receptions will be held Dec. 4 from 4-7 p.m. and will include a performance from Luther’s Mountain Bluegrass Band.
The Polk County Historical Society and Museum is continuing to offer free story time and kids craft on the first Saturday of the month through December. Geared toward children ages 3-9, a member of the community will read a book followed by a craft. Each story time begins at 11:30 a.m. at the museum located at 117 West Ave., Cedartown.
American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 is holding its 77th annual Empty Stocking Fund Drive. Members of the Legion, its auxiliary, and SAL will be at local businesses collecting toys and gifts for families in need throughout the holiday season. Applications for families can be picked up at the post, the Rockmart Library, or local elementary schools.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for the Senior households 65 years of age and older and Homebound households. The general public can begin scheduling appointments beginning Dec. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled starting Jan. 3 for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance, senior households 60 years of age (all household members must be 60 years of age or older excluding minor children), or households with children 5 years of age and under. All other households may begin scheduling appointments starting Feb. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.