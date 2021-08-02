The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd., Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706-270-5000.
Kresge United Methodist Church’s clothing bank is open the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at McBrayer Furniture at 502 Main St. in Cedartown. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center will host the reception for its exhibition “Wonders of Wood: Carvings and Turnings” Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at its gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. This free event will feature a wood turning demo by Nick Cook and music by Craig Conway. The exhibit is on view through Aug. 26.
The final performance in the 2021 Cedartown Summer Concert Series is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Peek Park with Them Mixon Boys. This free concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Rockmart First United Methodist Church, 135 West Church St., will start a Sit ‘n’ Stitch group in August. The group will meet in the church’s fellowship hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The first meeting will be held Aug. 9. The group invites sewers, quilters, and crafters to bring a project, work on a ministry project, or just come and sit and enjoy fellowship and friendship. For more information contact Madeline Brown at 678-435-5032.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Office of Exceptional Students of Polk School District is available to assist with the identification of children with disabilities and provision of a free appropriate public education beginning at the age of 3 through the age of 21. If you suspect your child is experiencing any developmental delays or you suspect your child might have a disability and would like assistance or for more information about services available through Polk School District, contact Polk School District Exceptional Student Services, 770-684-8718.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.