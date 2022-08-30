Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults through the end of the year. Take time to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring the Rivers Alive 2022 cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in Rockmart. Volunteers will meet at Seaborn Jones Park for registration at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 volunteers will receive a Rivers Alive T-Shirt. Snacks and drinks will be available from Cook Farm. Lunch will be provided by the Cedartown Junior Service League. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
The Cedartown High School class of 1977 is planning to hold its 45-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22. To register and for details, visit the reunion’s website at chs1977reunion.com.