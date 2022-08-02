Ware’s Grove Baptist Church, 200 Potash Road, Cedartown, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 7, during the 11:15 a.m. worship hour. The guest speaker will be Pastor Steve Caldwell, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome. The church’s annual Harvest Revival will follow Aug. 8-10. This wonderful time in the Lord will involve powerful preaching and praying. The guest speaker for the revival will be Pastor Carlos Calhoun of Bethesda Baptist Church of Plainville.
Second Baptist Cedartown will kick off its Word of Life Ministry for K-12th grades on Aug. 10 at 6:30pm. English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes will also be available on Wednesdays. There will be an opportunity to register for both ministries at the kick-off event on Aug. 10, which will include games, inflatables, and a hot dog meal. Pre-register for Word of Life at www.sbcedartown.org.
Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a Grief Share group that will meet start Aug. 13 and continuing through Nov. 10. The program is non-denominational and features biblical concepts for healing through group discussion, video seminars and a personal workbook. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957.
Keep Polk Beautiful has free paint for anyone who needs it. Those interested must pick it up at 83 Runyon Loop in Cedartown. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email RCook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a juried photography exhibit titled “View of Rockmart” in the center’s entrance hall. The exhibit invited photographers to capture Rockmart as part of its upcoming 150th anniversary on Aug. 20.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Cedartown Church of God, 448 West Ave., is have a barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10 for barbecue pork, beans, bread and chips. Proceeds will go towards the church’s youth building fund. For tickets and more information search Cedartown Church of God on Facebook or text 770-318-0202.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.