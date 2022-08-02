Mark your calendar

Ware’s Grove Baptist Church, 200 Potash Road, Cedartown, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 7, during the 11:15 a.m. worship hour. The guest speaker will be Pastor Steve Caldwell, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome. The church’s annual Harvest Revival will follow Aug. 8-10. This wonderful time in the Lord will involve powerful preaching and praying. The guest speaker for the revival will be Pastor Carlos Calhoun of Bethesda Baptist Church of Plainville.

Second Baptist Cedartown will kick off its Word of Life Ministry for K-12th grades on Aug. 10 at 6:30pm. English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes will also be available on Wednesdays. There will be an opportunity to register for both ministries at the kick-off event on Aug. 10, which will include games, inflatables, and a hot dog meal. Pre-register for Word of Life at www.sbcedartown.org.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

