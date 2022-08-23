Mark your calendar

God’s Loving Angels will host a fish fry fundraiser Aug. 27 in Seaborn Jones Park to raise money for the group’s annual feed the community event in November. The event is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live entertainment throughout the day. Fish plates are $10 each and hotdog plates are $8 each. Donations are also appreciated.

The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.

