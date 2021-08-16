Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
A new Scouts BSA Troop for Girls is forming in Aragon and is actively recruiting new scouts! Troop 32 meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Aragon United Methodist, 101 New Prospect Road. Girls ages 11-15 are invited to attend. For information about Troop 32, contact Carolyn McFry at crmcfry@gmail.com.
Kresge United Methodist Church’s clothing bank is open the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at McBrayer Furniture at 502 Main St. in Cedartown. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old.
Polk County Historical Society cemetery tours are back with a new tour of Cedartown’s Greenwood Cemetery. Tours are available each Friday in September and October at 6 p.m. Those interested can email polkgahistory@gmail.com with a group size, date and phone number. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and up.
The Polk County Historical Society and Museum is continuing to offer free story time and kids craft on the first Saturday of the month through December. Geared toward children ages 3-9, a member of the community will read a book followed by a craft. Each story time begins at 11:30 a.m. at the museum located at 117 West Ave., Cedartown.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
