Mark your calendar

Second Baptist Cedartown will kick off its Word of Life Ministry for K-12th grades on Aug. 10 at 6:30pm. English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes will also be available on Wednesdays. There will be an opportunity to register for both ministries at the kick-off event on Aug. 10, which will include games, inflatables, and a hot dog meal. Pre-register for Word of Life at www.sbcedartown.org.

Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a Grief Share group that will meet starting Aug. 13 and continuing through Nov. 10. The program is non-denominational and features biblical concepts for healing through group discussion, video seminars and a personal workbook. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In