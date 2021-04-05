Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. The general public may call to schedule an appointment starting May 3 at 8:30 a.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring two community events on April 24. The first is a community-wide clean up in Rockmart as part of The Great American Cleanup that will start at 8 a.m. at Seaborn Jones Park. Volunteers will help clean up litter and brush along the Silver Comet Trail and around downtown Rockmart. Also, an electronics recycling event will be held at Fenley TV on West Avenue in Cedartown from 8 a.m. to noon. All electronics are welcome except for CRT televisions.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting the 2021 Rockmart High School art exhibit through April 29. The theme for this year’s exhibit is “Cyber Quarantine” with works from students done in the 2020-2021 school year a reception and gala will be held April 24 from 6-9 p.m.
Second Baptist Cedartown is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with Old Fashioned Sunday on April 18 at 11 a.m. Gospel bluegrass band The Servers will lead worship service. Men are invited to wear overalls, while ladies wear bonnets or anything old fashioned. Photos and documents from the church’s last 100 years will be on display.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is putting out a call to artists for its Floral Expressions exhibit at the arts gallery, 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Artwork featuring flowers or has flowers in it should be submitted by April 10 in a .jpg image to rcac@rockmart-ga.gov. Up to three separate pieces can me submitted. The exhibit is scheduled for May 6 through June 24 with a reception on May 15. for more information contact Peggy Cline at rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or 770-684-2707.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
