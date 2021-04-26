The Clothing Bank at Kresge United Methodist Church is open the first Thursday of each month. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown.
FCA Polk, a chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, is hosting its “Night of Champions” event with guest speaker former University of Georgia head football coach Mark Richt on May 6 at the Cedar Lake Christian Center in Cedartown. Sponsorships and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information visit FCA Polk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FCAPolk.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on May 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on May 20 18 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time and donors can be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry in Cedartown has a new distribution schedule. Now independent of Atlanta Community Food Bank, the pantry located next to the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church on Woodall Road receives foods from various donors. Food boxes are distributed on the last Sunday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Recipients still remain in their vehicle when getting food boxes. For updates, visit the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Facebook page at facebook.com/cedartownsdachurch.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. The general public may call to schedule an appointment starting May 3 at 8:30 a.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
A anointed gospel singing will be held in Peek Park in Cedartown on May 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome and all who attend will get free lunch along with drinks and dessert. Groups and singers include Zenk Turner, Skeeter Hindman, Katherine Croker, Darlene Johnson and The Faithful Promise.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.