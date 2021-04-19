The first stakeholder meeting for the upcoming update of the Polk County Joint Comprehensive Plan will be held Thursday, April 22, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. The public is invited to participate in the planning process that will help shape the future of communities in Polk County for the next five years.
Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring two community events on April 24. The first is a community-wide clean up in Rockmart as part of The Great American Cleanup that will start at 8 a.m. at Seaborn Jones Park. Volunteers will help clean up litter and brush along the Silver Comet Trail and around downtown Rockmart. Also, an electronics recycling event will be held at Fenley TV on West Avenue in Cedartown from 8 a.m. to noon. All electronics are welcome except for CRT televisions.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting the 2021 Rockmart High School art exhibit through April 29. The theme for this year’s exhibit is “Cyber Quarantine” with works from students done in the 2020-2021 school year a reception and gala will be held April 24 from 6-9 p.m.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry in Cedartown has a new distribution schedule. Now independent of Atlanta Community Food Bank, the pantry located next to the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church on Woodall Road receives foods from various donors. Food boxes are distributed on the last Sunday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Recipients still remain in their vehicle when getting food boxes. For updates, visit the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Facebook page at facebook.com/cedartownsdachurch.
The Clothing Bank at Kresge United Methodist Church is open the first Thursday of each month. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown.
FCA Polk, a chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, is hosting its “Night of Champions” event with guest speaker former University of Georgia head football coach Mark Richt on May 6 at the Cedar Lake Christian Center in Cedartown. Sponsorships and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information visit FCA Polk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FCAPolk.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. The general public may call to schedule an appointment starting May 3 at 8:30 a.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
A anointed gospel singing will be held in Peek Park in Cedartown on May 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome and all who attend will get free lunch along with drinks and dessert. Groups and singers include Zenk Turner, Skeeter Hindman, Katherine Croker, Darlene Johnson and The Faithful Promise.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
