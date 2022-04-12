Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown is hosting several Easter activities. The church will host its second annual community Good Friday service April 15 at 7 p.m. at Peek Park. The service is open to the public. The church will then have its Easter service on April 17th at 11 a.m. at its campus at 152 Evergreen Lane. A nursery and children’s church will be available.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the church at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. Everyone is invited, and there will be games for children. In case of rain, parents can drive by to pick up candy and eggs.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1937 Rome Highway in Cedartown, is hosting Easter activities with the assistance of Second Baptist Church in Cedartown. Oak Grove Baptist will host an Easter Egg Hunt April 16 at 2 p.m. with a bounce house and cotton candy for kids. Easter morning services will be held April 17 at 9 a.m.
Keep Polk Beautiful encourages all Polk County residents and businesses to bring any old electronics to Fenley TV Repair, 549 1/2 West Ave., Cedartown on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 770-748-5748 to make an appointment for drop off. An appointment is not required. No CRT TVs or household appliances accepted. Let’s help Keep Polk Beautiful keep electronics out of our landfill.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Polk County Republican Party, will host a County Commission Candidate Forum on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the County Commission board room, 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Rd., Cedartown. Candidates in this year’s primary election will be answering questions.
Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring the Great American Polk County Cleanup on April 30 at both Peek Park in Cedartown and Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Gloves, trash bags and equipment will be supplied on site, with drinks and snacks provided by Cook Farm. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.
Cedartown High School Class of 1960 is having a reunion on April 30. Any classmates who have not received a registration form can contact Ken Waits at 770-748-0420. We have not been able to reach some classmates. Please pass this information along to anyone from the CHS Class of 1960. We have a full day planned and want to see as many of our friends as possible.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with people 65 or older. The rest of the public may schedule appointments for the program starting May 2. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a community yard sale May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s parking lot at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. There is no charge for spaces. All donations to Kresge UMC will be used for community ministries. For more information call 706-346-3100.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.