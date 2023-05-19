A Cedartown man charged in connection with injuring his cousin while shooting a shotgun following an online argument was found not guilty by a Polk County jury last week.

Corey Deaton faced felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from the events of May 25, 2020. Deaton was arrested at his home by Polk County Police after a shooting incident involving his cousin, Dylan Goddard.

