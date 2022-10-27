Special election in Aragon’s future after council member resigns

Aragon City Councilman Judd Fee (left) talks during the board's Oct. 20 regular meeting as fellow councilman Donald Canada sits next to him.

 Jeremy Stewart

Aragon voters will be asked to elect a new city council member after one of its members resigned earlier this month.

Daniel Johnson turned his letter of resignation to Mayor Debbie Pittman a few weeks ago, initiating the process of not only finding someone to fill the rest of his four-year term but also selecting a new mayor pro tem.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In