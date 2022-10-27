Special election in Aragon’s future after council member resigns

Aragon voters will be asked to elect a new city council member after one of its members resigned earlier this month.
Daniel Johnson turned his letter of resignation to Mayor Debbie Pittman a few weeks ago, initiating the process of not only finding someone to fill the rest of his four-year term but also selecting a new mayor pro tem.
The latter was accomplished at last week’s regular meeting of the city council on Oct. 20 where councilman Judd Fee was nominated to assume the role by council member Donald Canada and unanimously approved.
The city council will have to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Polk County for the county to supervise and run a special election to fill the seat vacated by Johnson, which was not set to be up for election until 2025. Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck said any local special election would not happen before March.
Johnson said he resigned to be able to spend more time with his family but is helping out the city’s public works and building maintenance departments.
He previously served as Aragon’s public works director as well as a police officer. He was sworn in on the city council in September 2020 after he was the lone person to qualify for a special election to fill the unexpired term of Candace Seiz.
In other business, the city council unanimously approved an 8% rate increase in garbage collection fees effective Nov. 1
City documents show that a price increase in the service fee levied by garbage collection company GFL and the increase in costs from Harris Print & Mail, which sends out the bills for garbage collection each month.
According to a table provided by the city, the monthly rate for a normal residential customer with a single garbage can will be $24, up from $20. Senior citizens will be $19, up from $17. Those with two cans will pay $46, up from $40 with a $2 discount applied.
The council also approved the allocation of $4,000 to cover the cost of holding a city-wide clean-up initiative Nov. 9-11. The majority of the money will cover the cost of renting three roll-off dumpsters to be set up behind city hall where city residents can bring unwanted household items and yard debris.
The city's public works department will also be available to pick up items from residents as long as the person can load it. The dumpsters will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day during the initiative. Tires and paint will not be allowed.