A beautiful vegetable garden can be a rewarding experience to the gardener but successful gardening is not easily accomplished.
There are a number of management practices that should be used to achieve the best success in a vegetable garden. Of these practices, nothing is more important that soil testing.
Soil testing uses a chemical method for estimating the fertility and pH of a plot of soil. Top plant growth cannot occur without adequate uptake of nutrients.
The primary storehouse of this “plant food” is the soil. Most soils contain varying, although insufficient, amounts of the essential fertilizer elements. Gardeners must compensate for any deficiencies in soil by fertilizer applications.
Soil testing is a valuable tool that allows us to compensate or avoid the application of too much of certain elements. Detailed instructions for submitting soil samples are available from Polk County Extension office.
Do not neglect this important step of successful gardening. The cost of routine soil samples is $10.00 per bag.
If you have any questions regarding your planting or fall gardening plans, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
