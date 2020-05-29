A Smyrna man remained behind bars in Polk County after being charged with escape for leaving a court-ordered stint in rehab.
Sheriff Johnny Moats reported that Anthony Samuel Tumpson, 31, was taken back into custody and remained in jail without bond after he stayed only a single day at the rehabilitation facility where he was ordered by a judge to undergo treatment.
Tumpson is reported to have tried to flee before he even made it to the facility, but plans were thwarted when police took him instead of his mother. He had originally planned to ask her to stop at a gas station, and then would have a friend come and get him.
Instead, he was taken to rehab where Moats said he called his girlfriend who came to pick him up the next day when he fled the facility.
Tumpson was also jailed for violation of bond conditions and after his bond was dropped and he was taken into custody on Thursday, May 28.