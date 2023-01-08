Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta

 Contributed

ATLANTA — The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday, Dec. 9, is expected to get off to a slow start.

With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night, Dec. 9, and Thursday’s (Dec. 12) inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

