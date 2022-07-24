Six more Northwest Georgians died from covid during the week ending Wednesday, July 20, the most since the state shifted to weekly updates in mid April.
Three Bartow residents were lost, two from Polk and one from Floyd, boosting the region’s covid toll to 1,343 people since March 2020. That doesn’t count another 248 deaths listed as “probable” by the Department of Public Health from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties combined.
The report was just as grim statewide. Georgia recorded 101 virus deaths between July 14 and 20, again the most since weekday reporting shifted to Wednesdays-only in April. The previous high had been 82 on May 4.
Georgia also recorded the largest seven-day jump in new covid cases through Wednesday — 20,177. That was up 1,088 from the previous week, which had been the most since mid April.
Locally, new cases were down 5% from the previous week. The region reported 622 additional cases of the virus, down from 655 through July 13.
The county-by-county numbers:
♦ Floyd: 184 vs. 255 the week ending July 13
♦ Bartow: 222 vs. 207.
♦ Gordon: 76 vs. 79.
♦ Polk: 80 vs. 78.
♦ Chattooga: 60 vs. 36.
Rome hospitals
Thirty-seven covid patients were under care at Rome’s hospitals on Friday, up 12 from the Friday before.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 25 patients, up 11.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 12 patients, up one.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Covid testing
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.