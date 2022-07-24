CDC coronavirus
CDC

Six more Northwest Georgians died from covid during the week ending Wednesday, July 20, the most since the state shifted to weekly updates in mid April.

Three Bartow residents were lost, two from Polk and one from Floyd, boosting the region’s covid toll to 1,343 people since March 2020. That doesn’t count another 248 deaths listed as “probable” by the Department of Public Health from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties combined.

