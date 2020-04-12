A Silver Creek man died while personnel at Floyd Polk Medical Center attempted to save his life after he suffered severe trauma resulting from an ATV wreck on Saturday evening.
James Hunter Dickinson, 23, of a Silver Creek address, died on Saturday night at the hospital at 11:46 p.m. as a result of critical blunt force trauma sustained after being ejected from a Polaris RZR side by side ATV around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
A female passenger was also critically injured in wreck and rushed by Redmond EMS to Regional Medical Center in Rome on Saturday evening He did not have an immediate update on her condition as of late Sunday afternoon, but said she was admitted to trauma care in the Emergency Room.
Brazier said the frantic call reporting the wreck came into Polk County 911 at 8:46 p.m. on April 11. Redmond EMS, Polk County and Cedartown firefighters along with Polk County Police and Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene on Johnson's Lake Road not long after to help.
The vehicle flipped several times in the wreck Brazier reported, and resulted in Dickinson being ejected from the driver's seat.
Redmond EMS rushed Dickinson to Floyd Polk Medical Center's Emergency Room to attempt to stabilize his condition and meet a Life Flight helicopter to airlift Dickinson on for further treatment. However as he was about to be loaded onto the helicopter, Dickinson went into traumatic arrest and he was rushed back inside to attempt lifesaving measures.
Georgia State Patrol is handling the continued investigation into wreck with aid from the Polk County Police and Sheriff's Office.