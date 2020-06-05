Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Theresa Dunn of Aragon, majoring in General Business

Gracie Hall of Aragon, majoring in Accounting

Lucas Queen of Aragon, majoring in History Education

DJ Conner of Cedartown, majoring in Theatre

Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, majoring in Chemistry

Emma Guice of Cedartown, majoring in General Business

Emilee Kelley of Cedartown, majoring in Christian Studies

Jodi Knight of Cedartown, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Elizabeth Mobley of Cedartown, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Elizabeth Smith of Cedartown, majoring in Communication Studies

Jessica Barber of Rockmart, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Morgan Cashen of Rockmart, majoring in History Education

Avery Floyd of Rockmart, majoring in Nursing

Mary Owen of Rockmart, majoring in Biology

Samantha Spangler of Rockmart, majoring in Political Science

Jonathan Suppes of Rockmart, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Emily Cheek of Taylorsville, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Alyssa Gill of Taylorsville, majoring in Middle Grades Education

Jordan James of Taylorsville, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Lillian Jordan of Taylorsville, majoring in Nursing

Sarah Moore of Taylorsville, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

