Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
Theresa Dunn of Aragon, majoring in General Business
Gracie Hall of Aragon, majoring in Accounting
Lucas Queen of Aragon, majoring in History Education
DJ Conner of Cedartown, majoring in Theatre
Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, majoring in Chemistry
Emma Guice of Cedartown, majoring in General Business
Emilee Kelley of Cedartown, majoring in Christian Studies
Jodi Knight of Cedartown, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Elizabeth Mobley of Cedartown, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Elizabeth Smith of Cedartown, majoring in Communication Studies
Jessica Barber of Rockmart, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Morgan Cashen of Rockmart, majoring in History Education
Avery Floyd of Rockmart, majoring in Nursing
Mary Owen of Rockmart, majoring in Biology
Samantha Spangler of Rockmart, majoring in Political Science
Jonathan Suppes of Rockmart, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Emily Cheek of Taylorsville, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Alyssa Gill of Taylorsville, majoring in Middle Grades Education
Jordan James of Taylorsville, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Lillian Jordan of Taylorsville, majoring in Nursing
Sarah Moore of Taylorsville, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)