Sheriff’s office delivers supplies to Chattooga County

Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon (from left) is joined by Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader, Polk County Sheriffs Special Operations Lt. Kevin Chandler, Deputy David Adcock and Deputy Jessie Pope as they dropped off supplies to help with Chattooga County's recovery efforts on Thursday.

 Contributed

Members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Summerville on Thursday to deliver a load of supplies donated by county residents and businesses to help in the recovery efforts following severe flooding over the weekend.

The effort was helped by the ongoing Polk GA Cares initiative that continuously receives donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and other necessities that could be needed in the event of a natural disaster.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In