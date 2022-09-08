Sheriff’s office delivers supplies to Chattooga County

Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon (from left) is joined by Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader, Polk County Sheriffs Special Operations Lt. Kevin Chandler, Deputy David Adcock and Deputy Jessie Pope as they dropped off supplies to help with Chattooga County's recovery efforts on Thursday.
Members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Summerville on Thursday to deliver a load of supplies donated by county residents and businesses to help in the recovery efforts following severe flooding over the weekend.
The effort was helped by the ongoing Polk GA Cares initiative that continuously receives donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and other necessities that could be needed in the event of a natural disaster.
“After hearing that our friends and families just north of us were in need this past weekend we activated our Polk GA Cares to aid in the flooding relief in Chattooga County,” Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon said. “Through the generosity of this community we have supplies readily available to help with these relief efforts.”
Over the weekend heavy rain caused mass flooding throughout much of North Georgia, with some areas of Chattooga County receiving nearly a foot of rain. Floyd and Chattooga counties were hit particularly hard. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for both of those counties.
Residents were able to drop off supplies at the sheriff’s office starting Monday morning and a trailer was loaded and delivered to Summerville and Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader on Thursday.
“Our office and our amazing community partners with Polk GA Cares delivered much needed supplies for the Chattooga County community and assisted with their relief efforts. Our office was also able to send deputies to work at their donation drop off location,” Blackmon said.
Schrader joined Blackmon to help unload the donations along with Polk County Sheriff’s Special Operations Lt. Kevin Chandler, Deputy David Adcock and Deputy Jessie Pope.
“Our office continues to collect and store supplies for our county and surrounding areas for times such as this if anyone wants to join our efforts,” Blackmon added. “Sheriff Johnny Moats thanks the wonderful members of our county and the sheriff's office for the donations and service to our friends in Chattooga County.”