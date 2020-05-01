With the local courts functioning on a virtual basis and service of warrants largely on pause, Floyd County deputies have turned a lot of their attention to finding other ways to serve the community. And they've gotten a helping hand in their work on a local basis too.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter asked Chaplain Dave Thornton to take a lead role in organizing food deliveries to the medically infirm and elderly residents across Rome and Floyd County. Here in Polk County, Sheriff Johnny Moats and Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon have been hard at work ensuring that several families can benefit from food deliveries locally too.
“Our guys are all involved in wanting to do more,” Burkhalter said.
His staff got the delivery of prescription medications to senior residents down to a science so he started looking for other ways to help.
“You know senior citizens are not supposed to get out, so we’re getting involved in more and more things,” said Burkhalter.
Deputies have also taken on the delivery of food and other necessities to cancer patients served through the Cancer Navigators program.
Dawn Hayes, at the Bagwell Food Pantry on East 19th Street, said the work of the deputies has been a tremendous help. The pantry typically distributes close to 10,000 pounds of food a week to needy residents. Since the COVID-19 crisis evolved locally, it has been doling out nearly double that amount, between 18,000 and 20,000 pounds a week.
Hayes said all of the local grocers — Kroger, Publix, Food Lion, Walmart and others — have really stepped up with donations to the pantry over the last six weeks. Walmart also donated all of their leftover Easter specials and Rome Cinemas donated all of their candy for distribution.
“We had to have a pickup truck,” Thornton said. “We had 16 cases of candy and stuff.”
All of the sugary items were distributed to families of law enforcement and emergency response personnel across the community.
Hayes said the deputies have been a huge help to the agency because many of the elderly have been told not to get out to begin with, and in other circumstances they would get rides from neighbors.
“They can’t really do that either,” Hayes said. “It makes the folks feel safe when they see the sheriff’s car come up. It’s not somebody they don’t know coming up and knocking on their front door.”
Each family generally receives between 65 and 70 pounds of food in a box when they come to the pantry.
The deputies also distributed food to 76 children served by the local Backpack Buddies program Thursday. Thornton said an individual donated $5,000 to buy food cards so he purchased Chick-fil-A gift cards and each of the 76 youngsters also got one along with their food.
At the end of the day Thursday, the deputies had delivered boxes of food to more than 90 homes.
Because the Cancer Navigators program serves communities around the Rome area, Thornton said the deputies met other deputies from adjacent counties and transferred the food for distribution in Gordon, Chattooga and Polk counties.
Here in Polk County, some seven families have so far received assistance through that program. Additionally, the Polk County Sheriff's Office is working with Victory Baptist Church's Food Pantry to deliver food to people in need in the community.
Those interested in the help can contact the Sheriff's Office at 770-749-2901 for assistance in receiving items from Victory Baptist.
Blackmon reported that five families have been helped so far thanks to the program, which is provided in part from donations made by an Atlanta-area food bank and from local donations within Victory Baptist.