Sheriff: Jail kitchen staff member had improper relationship with inmate By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com Jeremy Stewart Author email Oct 14, 2022 The Polk County Jail A Cedartown woman was being held on $5,000 bond Friday after she was charged with having improper sexual contact with a Polk County Jail inmate.According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office:Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore, 25, was employed to work in the jail's kitchen when jail staff recieved allegations Thursday of a jail kitchen employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.Upon further investigation it was discovered that Ashmore had sexual contact with an inmate under her supervision on multiple occasions in the Polk County Jail kitchen.She was charged with misdemeanor improper sexual contact and booked into the Polk County Jail on Friday.