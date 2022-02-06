A 4-year-old boy is safe after his mother took him from the home of his father in Haralson County following a struggle that saw the man get shot.
According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office:
Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, 42, went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with an unknown male on Thursday, Feb. 4. A struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot.
Brayden Lee Dobbs was taken from the home on Bethlehem Church Road after the shooting. An Amber Alert was issued for the boy and agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located the child and the mother in Douglas County later that afternoon.
Anitritte Dobbs was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation is still ongoing.
The abduction came less than 24 hours after the Haralson County law enforcement agencies were faced with a grizzly murder-suicide at a home on Moeser Road in Tallapoosa.
According to the sheriff’s office:
Deputies along with the Haralson County Fire Department and AmbuCare EMS were dispatched to the residence just after noon on Feb. 3 in reference to a possible shooting.
The Tallapoosa Police Department responded to assist and arrived on the scene first. Upon the first officer’s arrival, a male, Nathan Larry Mayfield, came out onto the front porch of the residence with a pistol in his hand. As the officer was speaking with Mayfield he shot himself in the head.
As other law enforcement officials began to arrive and clear the rest of the residence, officials found two other individuals inside the home. Dillion Dobbs, 21, was found deceased in a bedroom. Officials also found Joseph Dobbs, 20, inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Joseph Dobbs was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The cause of Dillion Dobbs’ death is still under investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to assist the officials with the investigation.