Governor Brian Kemp has made it clear: unless absolutely necessary, it is time to stay home for a few days.
His order that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13 is set to close several businesses for more than a week, and provides for businesses to stay open on a minimal basis to continue operations so long as they follow specific guidelines.
City and county officials are still working out their end of the details in the order issued on Thursday as the positive test figures reached more than 5,800 midday. Among those is how they'll continue to offer critical services in the community while following the rules in place on keeping employees and management safe during the shutdown.
County Manager Matt Denton said it would be an adjustment for the employees who administer functions across the county.
"We're planning on operating as much as we can business as usual," Denton said. "We see our role primarily in an advisory role at this time. Our goal is to help educate people to ensure they are making smart decisions about their health and safety at this time."
The order is raising questions among the local governments. For instance, since the order signed by Gov. Kemp on Thursday overrides all other orders locally put in place, does that mean the joint resolution passed shutting down in=service dining but allowing for to-go alcohol sales is off? That is an area that local officials are still getting legal guidance on.
"While this order raises as many questions as it provides guidance, we are working along with our sister cities to get clarification to pass along to our citizens," Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann said.
Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis found his city in a similar predicament, seeking guidance on how to move forward with the local government's role to play in the order.
One area that remained clear is that even non-essential businesses can remain active in some form to provide the "minimum basic operations," meaning they can - quoting directly from the guidance given to local municipalities on the order - provide services, manage inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits or for related functions.
The guidelines are pushing for employees who are able to work from home to do so, and be given accommodations to provide operational support from spaces within houses across the state.
Outdoor workers - such as landscaping and construction - are able to remain in place, so long as they maintain requirements put in place by the order as well.
Some 20 requirements are provided for that employers must follow - a listing can be found in this link thanks to the ACCG's documentation on the order - and provide for everything from temperature taking to going on staggered shifts to avoid too much contact between employees.
An additional 16 rules are in place for critical infrastructure employers and employees to follow, which can be found in the same documentation in the link above. Those industries include but aren't limited to health care, food service, communications, energy, media, government, financial services, hazardous materials producers, automotive and essential services like utilities, farming and transportation systems.
Many industries are staying open for the time being in Polk County, according to April Lucas of the Development Authority of Polk County. She said several are working with less staff in place, but are remaining in place.
"The industries who are deemed critical infrastructure are operating normally while following guidelines detailed in the order from Gov. Kemp," she said. "We have multiple non-critical infrastructure industries that have moved to skeleton crews. Those that remain fully operational are practicing the health measures required by the April 2 order from the Governor's office."
What must shut down are the following: bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performance venues, any dine-in restaurants, various hair stylist and cosmetic treatment outlets (think waxing or threading establishments) along with tattoo parlors, various cosmetology schools and licensed massage therapists.
The order does not keep people locked indoors 24 hours a day. It is meant to require people to maintain social distancing measures and keep at home as much as possible. Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants with takeout or delivery, and medical centers among others are remaining open to allow for people to gather "essential supplies" during the duration of Gov. Kemp's order.
For instance, one can go out to obtain supplies, go to the doctor's office for appointments, and can even go outside to exercise so long as people maintain the six feet distance requirement. Basically, the goal is to keep everyone indoors as much as possible, given that there are circumstances when people need to leave their residences.
Travel is permitted for certain functions, such as going to the store to purchase needed supplies or to go to work. However, officials are asking everyone to limit their time out as much as possible.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner stated in a post on Facebook that officers will not be using this as an excuse to pull people over and question their reasons for being out.
"You don't need documents to "prove" that you're essential," he said. "No need to call and ask us if that's the case. You can still buy groceries. You can go to the doctor. The non-essential businesses will close on their own."
He added that "As far as anything else, no groups over 10, stay six feet away from each other and wash your hands. We will enforce no large gatherings and groups over 10 on a local level still if we observe it. Don’t rush out and panic buy and force people in need to go without."
No curfew also was imposed on the order. He asked the public to please "be safe and be smart" and to also avoid calling 911 about the order.
Rules still remain in place curtailing gatherings of 10 or more people previously passed by the cities and county in their March 24 joint resolution.
One thing that is uncertain is whether the order requires that Polk County shut down to-go alcohol service that was allowed when the joint resolution was passed. Clarification on that particular point is still being sought.
The order also carries with it a misdemeanor penalty, that won't be applied unless people fail to comply after being warned.
Local law enforcement wasn't yet fully deputized by the state to enforce the order, but each county's Sheriff was today. That goes into effect at 6 p.m.
"I'm requesting all citizens please follow the guidelines that have been put in place for your safety and well-being, and if you are unsure of the guidelines to please go onto Facebook and visit the Sheriff's office Facebook or my Facebook to receive additional clarification," Moats said.
Additional details will follow as soon as they available.