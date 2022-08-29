From carnival games and rides, to bull rides, to arts and crafts, September is shaping up to be a busy and exciting month for events in Polk County.
First up is the 202w Polk County Fair, which is presented by the Exchange Club of Cedartown. This year’s fair will be Sept. 7-11 at the Polk County Fairgrounds located off of the Cedartown Bypass and Rockmart Highway in Cedartown.
The Polk County Fair has been the primary fundraiser of the Exchange Club of Cedartown since 1961 and is owned and operated by the Polk County Fair Association. We are proud to provide scholarships to those in our county and our mission is to support Youth & Child Abuse Prevention.
Polk County Livestock Promotions is presenting a lamb and goat show on Sept. 7 and will have the annual calf show on Sept. 17 — the Saturday after the fair — because of the large number of entrants.
The group is also organizing the Miss Polk County Fair pageant, which will be held Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. Contestants will be competing in several divisions and must be Polk County residents to enter.
There will also be entertainment each night, with different bands and performances, as well as an animal farm, rides, food, games and more.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Children 5 and under are free with paid adult admission. Ride armbands will be $25 for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and $30 on Friday and Saturday. Parking is free.
This year’s platinum sponsor is CedarChem, while gold sponsors are Hardy Realty and Development, and the law firm of Gammon, McFall, & Villarreal.
That same weekend will also bring the annual Rockmart Pro Rodeo at Larry Haney Arena on Morgan Valley Road.
This year’s rodeo will be Sept. 9 and 10 starting at 8 p.m. each night. Events include calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback riding, and of course bull riding, all sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, and are available at Sidekicks BBQ, The Steak House, Haney Farm and Ranch, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Children 3 and under are free.
Next up, the 2022 Holloway Hunny Pot Festival and Artisan Market will be Sept. 17 at Big Spring Park in Cedartown. Activities and vendors are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival honors the late Sterling Holloway, a Cedartown resident made famous by serving as the voice behind Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh.
Regular events include a Sterling Holloway exhibit headed up by Cedartown resident Donnie Jarrell and a Pooh Stick (wooden honey dipper) race down the Big Spring overflow channel.
For more information regarding the Holloway Hunny Pot Fest and Artisan Market, contact Aimee Madden at amadden@cedartowngeorgia.gov or by calling 770-748-3220.