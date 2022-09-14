ATLANTA — A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday, Sept. 13, to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity.

Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas.

Rome News-Tribune staff contributed local content.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In