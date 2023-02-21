Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia Senate budget writers approved a $32.5 billion mid-year budget Tuesday that signals leaner times likely lie ahead in the coming fiscal year.

The mid-year spending plan, up 6.8% over the fiscal 2023 budget the General Assembly adopted last spring, includes Senate changes that would move some construction projects originally to be financed with bonds in fiscal 2024 into the current fiscal year and pay for them with cash.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

