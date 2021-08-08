Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King’s “Uncancel America” statewide tour arrived in Polk County on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Knucklehead Cafe in Rockmart.
The metro Atlanta construction company owner is currently on a mission to visit all 159 Georgia counties in 30 days. King is running against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and promoting himself as a business-minded outsider.
King said he and his wife, Janelle King, have made a point to visit local businesses in each county they visit to talk to the people there and hear their concerns and ideas as he prepares for next year’s November election.
“We want to get back to the focus of the people,” King told the group in Rockmart on Saturday. “We want to make sure the American dream survives for our children, because we believe it is under attack.”