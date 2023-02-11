Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers have proposed legislation prohibiting state employees from using social media platforms that a foreign adversary controls on their state devices.

Introduced by Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, Senate Bill 93 would apply the prohibition to state-owned devices the legislative and judicial branches use and K-12 schools statewide. It would bar employees from using TikTok.

