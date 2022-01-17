Polk County’s representative in the Georgia Senate intends to file legislation to help parents or guardians of children who require special education services.
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, announced last week that he is in the process of filing legislation in the General Assembly to create a Special Education Services Bill of Rights for parents of children who receive or may be eligible for special education services under state and federal law.
According to a release sent out by Anavitarte’s office, such rights included in the legislation would be the right to receive a free public education, the right to receive certain notifications from the student’s local educational agency, and the right to request a mediation hearing if a parent disagrees with their LEA’s educational plan for their child.
“Each and every child in Georgia deserves an equal opportunity to achieve their full academic potential,” Anavitarte said in a statement last week.
“A Special Education Services Bill of Rights would help ensure that parents and students, including those involved in an individualized education plan, are able to maximize learning opportunities, while also establishing mechanisms for parents to have appropriate oversight over their child’s education.
“I look forward to working with members of the General Assembly this session to pass this bill to ensure the greatest education possible is available to all of Georgia’s students.”
Anavitarte represents the 31st Senate District which includes Haralson, Paulding and Polk County. He can be reached via email at jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov.