State Sen. Jason Anavitarte called for the General Assembly to place a statue of United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on Capitol grounds in a statement issued last week.
“The grounds of the Georgia Capitol should be a place where visitors can connect with their elected officials, as well as a place that provides opportunities to learn about Georgia history,” Anavitarte said. “The grounds of the Georgia Capitol currently include statues and monuments to many notable Georgians. Justice Clarence Thomas, as a Georgia native and as a dedicated civil servant with nearly 30 years of service on the Supreme Court of the United States, it is only fitting and proper that a statue of him be displayed at the Capitol.
“Justice Thomas is only the second African American United States Supreme Court Justice and only the fourth from the State of Georgia. I urge the General Assembly to work with all relevant partners in order to have this statue constructed and installed as soon as is practical.”
Thomas was born June 23, 1948 in Pin Point, Georgia, in Chatham County. He attended St. John Vianney Minor Seminary near Savannah, before furthering his education at the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Missouri and, later, Yale Law School. In 1991, Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States where he continues to serve today.
Anavitarte, R-Dallas, represents the 31st Senate District, which includes Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. He may be reached via email at jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov.