ATLANTA — Polk County state Sen. Jason Anavitarte was appointed to two new Senate study committees recently, giving the recently established two-term senator some extra responsibilities between sessions of the General Assembly.
Anavitarte, R-Dallas, was appointed last month by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan to serve as the chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force.
Authorized by Senate Resolution 741 passed during the 2022 legislative session, the committee is composed of five members and will be responsible for conducting a study of the conditions, needs, issues and problems related to cyber security in Georgia and, if appropriate, recommend legislative solutions.
The committee is authorized to request the assistance of the Georgia Department of Defense, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, or other similar experts in the area to assist the committee in its study.
“Cyber-related crimes are an ever evolving threat, with the potential to dramatically impact our state’s computer information networks,” Anavitarte said in a statement. “With the recent rise of cyber attacks across the country, it is more vital than ever to protect our digital assets and ensure that personal data cannot be accessed by unauthorized users.
“As the home of some of the largest cybersecurity companies in the country, Georgia should lead the way when it comes to innovation in the cybersecurity sector. Through this study committee, we hope to learn more about the potential vulnerabilities and opportunities when it comes to cyber security in Georgia and recommend policy solutions to safeguard the private information of our citizens.”
Duncan also formed a Senate study committee, which includes Anavitarte, to look for ways to foster growth at Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and promote access to high-demand industries for the schools’ graduates.
The Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation and Technology at Historically Black Colleges and Universities will include four Senate Democrats and one Republican. As lieutenant governor, Duncan serves as president of the Senate.
“Georgia’s recognition as a leader in workforce diversity would not be possible without the support of the state’s HBCUs, which produce top-notch graduates that go on to serve as leaders in their respective industries,” Duncan said Wednesday, June 1.
“This committee will play a vital role in ensuring the Peach State has the necessary infrastructure to promote and retain the talents of HBCUs and their graduates.”
The committee will be chaired by Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta.
“As the daughter of parents who both attended an HBCU and with the rich history and significant economic impact our HBCU’s have played in our state, I commend Lt. Gov. Duncan for this opportunity to identify ways the state can further eliminate roadblocks in the higher education system and promote opportunities for communities of color,” Halpern said. “I look forward to producing an impactful outcome from the committee’s findings.”
Other members of the committee include Sens. Anavitarte; Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia; Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; and Valencia Seay, D-Riverdale.
Georgia’s HBCUs include Albany State University, Savannah State University and Fort Valley State University — all members of the University System of Georgia — Paine College in Augusta, and the institutions that comprise the Atlanta University Center: Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College.
Dave Williams with Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.