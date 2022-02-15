Members of the community can pitch in and help improve Polk County’s outdoors this week by picking up free tree seedlings thanks to Keep Polk Beautiful and the Georgia Forestry Service.
Keep Polk Beautiful will be set up Friday, Feb. 18, at Knight’s Ace Hardware on South Main Street in Cedartown from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to give away 100 dogwood tree seedlings and 100 northern red oak tree seedlings to mark Georgia’s Arbor Day.
The trees are normally given out during the organization’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event in January, but the Georgia Forestry Service provided trees to give out on Arbor Day this year.
KPB Executive Director Randy Cook said many local service clubs — like the boy scouts and girls scouts — and churches usually pick up the seedlings and plant them as part of their annual service projects.
“I am so excited about this project because it is really beneficial to the community,” Cook said. “The involvement with the boy scouts and girl scouts planting trees is really going to not only teach our youth the importance of green space, but also get them excited about beautifying the community.”
Providing free trees to plant not only promotes the establishment of greenspace in the county, it also helps to oxygenate and filter the air we breathe. These two things are important in promoting the health and wellness of Polk County’s residents.
Anyone will be allowed to get two of each kind of seedling according to Cook, who added the trees should be planted as soon as possible, at least within a week of being picked up, and should be planted in an area with plenty of sunlight.
He recommends digging a hole that is several inches wider than the root base to allow the tree to grow into the soil. He said both trees are a very hardy variety that grow great in Georgia and were donated by the Georgia Forestry Service nursery.
Although the trees are just 2-3 feet tall now, the dogwoods will grow to be small trees, and the northern red oaks will grow to be large trees.
Although National Arbor Day is in April, each state typically celebrates Arbor Day during their regional planting season. Georgia Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Friday of February.
National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday.
For more information or to inquire about getting seedlings for local businesses or groups, call Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.