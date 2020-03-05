Drivers will need to find a different route to use today due to high waters across a roadway.
Cave Spring Road between Northside Drive and John Hand Road is closed off for the time being due to rising waters. Rainfall across the area is expected to continue through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.
The roadway joins West Girard Avenue's closing due to wet weather and the need to run temporary lines to the wastewater treatment plant as installation of new pumps for the system continues.
Check back for additional road closing updates as they become available.