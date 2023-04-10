Second class of students graduates from GNTC’s electrical lineworker program

Leaders from Georgia Power, Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the City of Rockmart gathered on Wednesday, April 5, at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart to congratulate the second cohort of graduates of GNTC’s electrical lineworker program.

Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 16 students experienced a vigorous training program that included donated equipment such as trucks, poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from Georgia Power and GNTC instructors.

