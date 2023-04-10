Second class of students graduates from GNTC’s electrical lineworker program

The graduates of the second cohort of GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program are (from left, front) Martin Yanez, Jackson Pullen, Bryan Guerrero, Alex Richmond, Perry James Minford, Jacob Mulkey, Brodee Hutcheson, Hunter Henderson; (back) Frederick Daniel Orellana, Tyler Blake Sutton, John Dickens, Everette Drake Childers, Joseph Jones, Chase Murphy, Angel Barboza and Caden Booth.
John Dickens (left) receives congratulations from GNTC president Dr. Heidi Popham during recognition of the second class to complete the school’s electrical lineworker program.
GNTC
GNTC
Leaders from Georgia Power, Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the City of Rockmart gathered on Wednesday, April 5, at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart to congratulate the second cohort of graduates of GNTC’s electrical lineworker program.
Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 16 students experienced a vigorous training program that included donated equipment such as trucks, poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from Georgia Power and GNTC instructors.
Upon completing the program, students received four certificates of completion for Electrical Lineworker, a restricted Class A Commercial Truck Driving license, OSHA 10-Hour General Industry and an overall certificate verifying 395 training hours completed.
“Our partnership with Georgia Power at this campus dates back nearly 15 years,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “The addition of the electrical lineworker program reinforces Georgia Power’s continued commitment and investment in providing a skilled workforce.”
“Georgia Power has proven to be one of GNTC’s most committed partners,” Popham explained. “We are grateful for the continued support of our college and of technical education. It is through partnerships like this that GNTC is able to provide the opportunities for students and meet workforce needs for the communities we serve.”
Popham cited numerous local, state, public and private partners that helped build the program.
“You’ve got an important job, whether it be a local job or you are part of the cavalry who shows up after a catastrophe,” Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross told the graduates, adding that he remembers the important job lineworkers have whenever he sees utility trucks on the interstate headed to restore power after a catastrophic event.
The program is offered through GNTC’s Office of Economic Development.
“As our instructors and this great college have invested in you, be proud of making this investment in yourself,” said Angela Berch, GNTC’s vice president of Economic Development. “Your return on investment will provide you with a sustaining-wage career, one that will support a family and provide opportunities for advancement.”
Graduates from the second cohort of the program are Angel Barboza, Caden Booth, Everette Drake Childers, John Dickens, Bryan Guerrero, Hunter Henderson, Brodee Hutcheson, Joseph Jones, Perry James Minford, Jacob Mulkey, Chase Murphy, Frederick Daniel Orellana, Jackson Pullen, Alex Richmond, Tyler Blake Sutton and Martin Yanez.
Berch said GNTC will host three lineworker cohorts of 16 students each in 2024.
Installing and maintaining electrical line equipment is a highly rewarding career field, but it can also be challenging. Lineworkers often face challenging conditions in the field, especially following severe weather. Robust training and education programs for lineworkers are critical to help prepare them to work safely in real world conditions as they help ensure reliable electrical service for millions of Georgians.
Georgia Power is actively hiring qualified line personnel. Visit www.PoweringCareers.com to learn more about becoming a lineworker with Georgia Power.
The next cohort of GNTC’s electrical lineworker program starts in July and is already full. However, GNTC continuously accepts applications for future cohorts. After July, the next cohort of the electrical lineworker program will begin in January 2024 and is currently open.