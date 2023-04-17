A Cedartown man faces several drug charges after a search of his home turned up a large amount of drugs.
According to a release, Polk County Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant at 302 Spruce St. in Cedartown on Thursday, April 6. Agents seized approximately a quarter of a pound of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, THC wax and a loaded handgun during the operation.
A resident of the home, Froylan Eslie Cervantes, 28, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Cervantes was released on $57,000 bond, according to Polk County Jail records. The release stated that additional arrests related to the search and seizure are expected.
The Polk County Drug Task Force extended its thanks to the Cedartown Police Department patrol, K-9, and criminal investigation divisions as well as the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division for assisting in the execution of the search warrant.
The case will be prosecuted by the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.