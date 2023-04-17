A Cedartown man faces several drug charges after a search of his home turned up a large amount of drugs.

According to a release, Polk County Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant at 302 Spruce St. in Cedartown on Thursday, April 6. Agents seized approximately a quarter of a pound of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, THC wax and a loaded handgun during the operation.

