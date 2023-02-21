The Polk County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Central Street residence in Cedartown and found several different drugs and guns while also arresting three local men.
According to Polk County Drug Task Force Commander Jonathan Fuller:
Task Force Agents executed the search warrant on Friday, Feb. 17. Two men at the residence, Taurean Antonio Reeves, 42, and Michael Holley, 47, face several drug-related charges. A third person at the residence, Marshall Dewayne Moore, 40, was arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Agents found large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, and cocaine, as well as “ounces” of methamphetamine and marijuana. Numerous prescription pills not prescribed to the people arrested were also found, as well as scales and plastic baggies associated with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.
Reeves and Holley were each found with a loaded handgun, and Reeves also had $386 in cash.
Among Reeves’ charges are four counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Holley is charged with possession of ecstasy, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and drugs not in their original container.
Both men are charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
This is Reeves’ second arrest on drugs and gun charges by task force agents in 15 months.
All three men remained in the Polk County Jail Tuesday afternoon. Reeves and Holley are being held without bond, while Moore is being held on $2,500 bond.
