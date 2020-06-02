The Polk County Board of Education has been meeting virtually since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, but is now getting back to regular business by gathering in person for their June work session.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said that social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during the upcoming session at the Central Office on South College Street in Cedartown, but that masks aren't required for those who want to attend, though recommended and approved for use by the public.
The 6 p.m. session sets to cover a few items, including one that was previously tabled. A policy previously put on the table for review that would change student drug testing policy is set for a vote tonight, as well as the potential to surplus a chair lift at Cedartown High School, and approval of the district's Career, Technical and Agriculture Education plan for the 2021 fiscal year.
A light session is also expected for the upcoming regular session on June 9.