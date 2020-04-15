The Polk County Board of Education's work continued despite the coronavirus crisis and the school year ending early for youth in the classroom, and utilized a teleconference for people to listen in and hear the business of the month.
People were provided a telephone number on the district's Facebook page to call in and take part in the call, and hear some of the brief work concluded for the month of April as work continues despite the statewide school closure.
"We realize this is different times, and we appreciate everyone being so cooperative and showing their support," Superintendent Laurie Atkins said as the meeting began.
This month, the board honored M.E.R.I.T. Award winner Yvonne Jenkins for staff who keep the books and act as secretaries during April. She continues her service as a bookkeeper for Van Wert Elementary. Atkins said the district was proud to honor Jenkins for her service to the school as bookkeeper.
An annual honor usually a highlight of the April session was also honored briefly during the teleconference session. The Polk Retired Educators Grant this year went to Rockmart High's LaRue Bowman, the second year teacher of chorus and drama. He'll receive a $500 grant from PREA for use in his fine arts classes.
Another item of note for educators is a change in the coming year to the way substitute teachers will be hired that Atkins said will let the district utilize some of their title funds to pay for those coming to fill in for a day in the classroom.
The board approved a measure to allow for Kelly Services to begin taking over the hiring of substitute teachers when educators need a day or time off, instead of having each school put in the work of finding someone to take over the classroom as has been done for years.
Atkins explained that Kelly Services will be handling the requests for substitutes, and provide additional training and benefits through their program for those serving on a temporary basis. It also provides a request system that is handled digitally for educators in the classroom and those who are seeking substitute work.
Since Kelly Services is taking over the program, Atkins said requests for time off will be handled more efficiently and the district is expected to break even on costs financially through the move. The superintendent added it is the goal to allow for planning for off days for educators to be handled more smoothly through the move to Kelly Services, since requests can be handled with advanced notice for those substitutes seeking work and want to schedule accordingly.
Current substitute teachers will be given priority when the new system goes into place, Atkins said. Additional information will be going out to those temporary employees who have served in the past and want to continue to do so.
"The goal here to take pressure off the schools in having to find substitutes to fill in," she said.
Another firm being hired to take on district business is Maulding and Jenkins, who for a $5,200 bid will be auditing the E-SPLOST financials after it met revenue requirements requiring a look at the books by state law this year. Atkins said it was part of the routine for the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax fund, and that the firm was the low bidder out of two proposals that were submitted.
Board members approved the firm without issue.
One more spending measure out of the E-SPLOST funds being taken up while school is out is much-needed roof repairs on a school building. Atkins said that after reviewing several bids and getting the go-ahead from architects as well, RDS Construction, LLC's low bid of $587,800 was the way to go for repairs to be completed on the Westside Elementary roof.
It is just one of several projects slated to start during the spring and summer months with schools closing early this year and the opportunity to complete repairs is extended until next August. The cost was significantly under the rest of the bids, by more than $10,000 in one case and hundreds of thousands of dollars less in many others.
The district hopes to reclaim some cash with the sale of an item left in storage and now surplussed. Board members approved of a request to allow for officials to put a price tag before the public on the old ventilation system from Cedartown High School's former welding shop when the CTAE building was a fixture on campus and was torn down to make way for the new College and Career Academy campus.
"The previous superintendent wanted to hang onto it for a while, but it is not being used for anything," Atkins explained.
As the board works out issues via the phone and video conference, they are being put up for an award for exceeding their requirements for service. Atkins requested the board approve an application to go before the Georgia School Board Association to name the Polk County Board of Education as an Exemplary board. The paperwork was already completed, but members were required to approve it be sent onward to the state level and see whether or not it is approved.
Atkins told the board she suspected they would likely be holding their next two meetings via teleconference again as well. Those are slated for May 5 for their work and community input session, and May 12 for the regular session. Meetings will maintain their 6 p.m. schedule whether held in person, or digitally.
"We are in uncharted territory, and this is new to us," Board Chair J.P. Foster said.