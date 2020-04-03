The Georgia State University Robinson College of Business has awarded the Mills B. Lane/Bank of America Scholarship. This scholarship was established by NationsBank (now Bank of America) to reward outstanding juniors or seniors who are full-time students with high academic achievement.
The awardees locally were Brandon Andrews of Rockmart, and Kush Patel of Cedartown.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.