The school kids in Polk County came out BIG for our 2020 Santa Letter campaign, and this batch of lists and good tidings shows just how much!
In fact, we had so many letters we’re having to hold over some of them and print them in the Dec. 23 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal. So be on the lookout for more letters to Santa in next week’s paper!
Until then, here are some more wishes and love to the big man himself.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been pretty good. I called you on Daddy’s phone. For Christmas I want a big shiny playground and a kitchen with ketchup. Bring my sissy the playground like me, but don’t bring ketchup because she is a baby and babies do not need it.
Thanks. Stay warm. Be careful. Don’t let anyone give you a goozle chop.
Love,
Anna Madden, 3
Westside Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayce. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help mama and friends. My Christmas wish list is a toy car, basketball, soccer ball and a baseball.
Love,
Jayce
Dear Arlyn,
My name is Arlyn. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were go to school, and help mama and daddy. My Christmas wish list is a a camper car, a slap bracelet, a Baby Alive, and make up.
Love,
Arlyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with toys and be good for mama. My Christmas wish list is a monster truck, motorcycles, a baseball bat and tennis stuff.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
My name is DJ. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were brush my teeth and clean my room. My Christmas wish list is a rubber kitty and a bike.
Love,
DJ
Dear Santa,
My name is Adriana. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help mama and play good. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie, a Mickey Mouse house, a jacket and a puppy.
Love,
Adriana
Dear Santa,
My name is Damaris. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my sister and friend. My Christmas wish list is candy, a kitchen set and kitchen utensils.
Love,
Damaris
Dear Santa,
My name is Leonardo. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with Aaron and Diego. My Christmas wish list is a dinosaur, a dragon, shoes and Christmas stuff.
Love,
Leonardo
Dear Santa,
My name is Diego. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were be nice to my sister and my mama. My Christmas wish list is a robot, a car, a hat and cool shoes.
Love,
Diego
Dear Santa,
My name is Tanner. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were share my toys with friends and my sister. My Christmas wish list is a motorcycle, a dirt bike and a motorcycle with a remote control.
Love,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom and be nice to my sister. My Christmas wish list is cars and trucks.
Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Raquel. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my brother and sister. My Christmas wish list is a babydoll, babydoll clothes and teeth.
Love,
Raquel
Dear Santa,
My name is Kai. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were go to sleep when my mom says. My Christmas wish list is a Dragon four-wheeler, a monster truck, a stuffed monster truck and a monster truck shirt.
Love,
Kai
Dear Santa,
My name is Neyda. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my sister and share. My Christmas wish list is a jacket and candy.
Love,
Neyda
Dear Santa,
My name is Jade. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my cousin and share my toys. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie Dream House and dolls.
Love,
Jade
Dear Santa,
My name is Adelaida. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were listen to my mom and be nice to my sisters. My Christmas wish list is new shoes, a new jacket, a teddy bear and a bike.
Love,
Adelaida
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinsley. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were feed my dog and go to sleep. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie Dream House, a PJ Mask Tower, Barbie tennis and a new cat.
Love,
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
My name is Cole. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were doing what mama and daddy asked me to do. My Christmas wish list is big boy trucks with trailers, a service truck, building blocks and candy.
Love,
Cole
Dear Santa,
My name is Scout. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help daddy at work and help mama. My Christmas wish list is a bulldozer, tires for my tractor and pink Starburst.
Love,
Scout
Dear Santa,
My name is Adelynn. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my daddy and took care of my cats. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie that comes with a purse and doggie.
Love,
Adelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Branson. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were helping my mom and doing what she tells me to do. My Christmas wish list is a truck, farm toys, Legos and a monster truck.
Love,
Branson
Dear Santa,
My name is Annaleigh Arevalo. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were pick up my toys and sat down when my mom asked. My Christmas wish list is a color-reveal Barbie, a Barbie Dream House, to take a picture with him and a Peppa Pig toy.
Love,
Annaleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Lachlyn Ritter. I am 5 years old. I have been very super duper this year. Some of the nice things I did were cleaned my mom’s house and cleaned my room. My Christmas wish list is Hatchimals, a new phone, $100 and a puppet.
Love,
Lachlyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Diego Nevarez. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were share toys and use manners. My Christmas wish list is a red car, an XBox, a teddy bear and an Elf on the Shelf.
Love,
Diego
Dear Santa,
My name is Cayson Pace. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were saying ‘thank you’ for food and helping GG. My Christmas wish list is Paw Patrol, a Spider-Man toy, a TV and a jar.
Love,
Cayson
Dear Santa,
My name is Drake Abrams. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were take out the trash and put my brother’s stuff up. My Christmas wish list is a mouthpiece, a SpeedFlex helmet, some pads and a rainbow visor.
Love,
Drake
Dear Santa,
My name is Oaklee Freels. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help out my brother and tell people they are pretty. My Christmas wish list is princess shoes, reading books, baby dolls and baby accessories.
Love,
Oaklee
Dear Santa,
My name is Regina Guzman. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were being nice to people and helping my mom wash dishes. My Christmas wish list is LOL Dolls, Mini Bratz dolls, clothes and paper to draw on.
Love,
Regina
Dear Santa,
My name is Mike Haley. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were sharing my soccer ball and playing basketball with Bubba. My Christmas wish list is a train, a bus, a firetruck and a garbage truck.
Love,
Mike
Dear Santa,
My name is Jasper Lackey. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom get wood and wash the dishes. My Christmas wish list is a bunk bed, a dirt bike, night vision goggles and night vision gear.
Love,
Jasper
Dear Santa,
My name is Dilan Gonzalez. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with kids at school. My Christmas wish list is a race car and Lightning McQueen.
Love,
Dilan
Dear Santa,
My name is Pierce Davis. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were be nice to my friends and be helpful at home. My Christmas wish list is a Fortnite gun, a puppy, a water gun and an X-Max RC car.
Love,
Pierce
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon Wills. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were helped Peyton clean her room and be nice to people. My Christmas wish list is a hoverboard, an Apple phone, a Nintendo Switch and an Apple watch.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson Warren. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were clean my room and help my sister clean her room. My Christmas wish list is another elf, Sonic the Hedgehog, a crown and window stickers.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is Debora Reynoso. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my dad outside and share my crayons at school. My Christmas wish list is a monkey, a horse, stuffed animals and a baby doll.
Love,
Debora
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper Puckett. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were saying excuse me at Nana’s and give my mommy flowers. My Christmas wish list is a phone, a pet bunny, Minnie Mouse’s pocketbook and pink candy.
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Julien Perez. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were hug my dad and hug everyone here. My Christmas wish list is a puppet, a unicorn, a puppy dog and a teddy bear.
Love,
Julien
Dear Santa,
My name is Mariana Peinado. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were glued broken ears and helped my mom cook food. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie Dream Camper, a Barbie cooker, two teddy bears and a girl monster truck.
Love,
Mariana
Dear Santa,
My name is Layton Pace. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were sharing with Jackson and being nice to people. My Christmas wish list is a dragon, a hydra, Godzilla and King Kong.
Love,
Layton
Dear Santa,
My name is Olinda. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my sister and clean. My Christmas wish list is a baby doll and a bike.
Love,
Olinda
Dear Santa,
My name is Kevin. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help dad and help mom. My Christmas wish list is a dog.
Love,
Kevin
Dear Santa,
My name is Evelyn. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were hug my cousin and clean up. My Christmas wish list is a tablet and a LOL Doll.
Love,
Evelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Hailey. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were share and help people. My Christmas wish list is a doll house.
Love,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
My name is Madyson. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my toys and clean. My Christmas wish list is a stroller, a kitchen and a gumball machine.
Love,
Madyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jordyn. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my toys and be happy. My Christmas wish list is a bike, a doll and a Christmas tree toy.
Love,
Jordyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Josue. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom and clean all day. My Christmas wish list is a Nerf gun, Hot Wheels and a Ben 10 toy.
Love,
Josue
Dear Santa,
My name is Shirli. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my friends and clean. My Christmas wish list is a baby doll.
Love,
Shirli
Dear Santa,
My name is Branya. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were share with my friends and share candy. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie house and dresses.
Love,
Branya
Dear Santa,
My name is Elianah. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were kiss my mom and hug my dad. My Christmas wish list is a unicorn.
Love,
Elianah
Dear Santa,
My name is Austin. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom and play. My Christmas wish list is a four-wheeler.
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
My name is Godric. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my friends and help mommy. My Christmas wish list is a ball.
Love,
Godric
Dear Santa,
My name is Justice. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were clean my room and clean the floor. My Christmas wish list is a toy car.
Love,
Justice
Dear Santa,
My name is Angel. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom and share. My Christmas wish list is a toy car.
Love,
Angel
Dear Santa,
My name is Enya. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help mommy and clean up. My Christmas wish list is a car and a dog.
Love,
Enya
Dear Santa,
My name is Quinton. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom and clean. My Christmas wish list is a Spider-man toy, a Batman car, video games and a bike.
Love,
Quinton
Dear Santa,
My name is KJ. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my dad and get the groceries. My Christmas wish list is a pet dog, a pet fish, a pet turtle and roller skates.
Love,
KJ