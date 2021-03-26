The Salvation Army in Rome is continuing response to a tornado that struck in neighboring Polk County Thursday afternoon, offering lunch and hydration for emergency responders Friday.
Lt. Paula Blevins said her group also took food, snacks, and hydration, distributed tarps, and provided emotional and spiritual care to those affected by these storms.
“We continue to fully and carefully review and evaluate the situation,” Lanita Lloyd, director of emergency disaster services for The Salvation Army of Georgia Division, said in a press release. "We will deploy our resources as needed to help those in the most severely affected areas.”
The a Salvation Army was quick to get its mobile feeding unit to those in the Cedartown area Friday.
Each of the canteens, or meals on wheels vehicles is capable of serving 800 people per meal. The Salvation Army Georgia Division has 24 the canteens placed across the state available for disaster responses. Four of these canteens are on standby ready to respond to areas affected by the Thursday storms.
The best way to help relief workers and those impacted by the Thursday storms is to make a financial contribution.
Financial contributions allow disaster responders to best meet the specific needs of those impacted.
People interested in helping can donate online at HelpSalvationArmy.org
The Salvation Army is also set up to accept donations to The Salvation Army of Rome, P.O. Box 5188, Rome, Ga. 30162, noting on the check “March tornadoes.”