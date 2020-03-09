Registration is now open and will continue for discounted prices through April 3 to take part in the annual Run at the Rock coming up at the beginning of May to help the March of Dimes.
Rockmart High School's Future Business Leaders of America and the Polk County College and Career Academy are hosting the annual 5K Color Fun Run and Walk on the campus on May 2 at 8 a.m. Registration is underway now and discounts and an event t-shirt are available for those who send in their fees and information by April 3.
The price before the April deadline is $15 for students and $20 for those 18 and over. The cost goes up to $35 for those who register after the early deadline and before May 1.
Day of race registration is $40. All fees must be postmarked by the due date of April 3 in order to receive the discount.
Those looking to sign up online can go to runsignup.com, or contact Janet Dover at jdover@polk.k12.ga.us for more information.
Sponsors are also being sought to help out with the run, which benefits the March of Dimes. They seek to help keep mothers and babies healthy across the United States.