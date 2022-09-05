Rotary Club presents restored Rockmart fountain to city officials

Guests at the dedication of the fountain near downtown Rockmart talk and take pictures of the newly restored feature located next to the Rockmart Nutrition and Senior Center at 134 W. Elm St. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross (second from left) cuts the ribbon on the dedication of the restored fountain near downtown Rockmart along with city council member Rick Stone (from left), State Rep. Trey Kelley, and city council member Joe Henderson.
Euharlee Creek has a companion water feature in downtown Rockmart for residents and visitors alike to enjoy after the dedication of the newly-restored city fountain last week.
Located next to the train tracks and beside the Rockmart Nutrition and Senior Center at 134 W. Elm Street, the fountain was restored thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Polk County as a gift to the city of Rockmart.
A small ceremony was held Tuesday, Aug. 31, officially dedicating the finished fountain and turning it over to the city.
For years the fountain lay dormant, even being filled in and turned into other things, including a memorial for the victims of the 1926 railroad disaster when Southern Railways’ Ponce de Leon and the Royal Palm collided in Rockmart.
The fountain restoration serves as the club’s 2021 Rotary project in conjunction with Rockmart’s 150th anniversary and was funded in part by a Rotary district grant as well as private donations from several individuals/organizations in the form of time, labor, money and materials.
No tax dollars were used in the funding of the project.
Rotary Club President Josh Brown said it took a lot of hard work and planning to get the fountain back into working order, but they were lucky to have some club members and local residents who were willing to see it through.
“We were very fortunate to have a few guys that never worked on a fountain before but were willing to research how to do it. And they did it,” Brown said.
Mark Lusted and Tom Foley spoke about working on the project. The two are not Rockmart natives but were glad to make something special for their adopted hometown.
“It really is nice seeing it back the way it was,” Lusted said. “And Tom was the one that actually went out and got the design put together with the company. And let me tell you something, his expertise and making sure that everything was done just right really made this what it is.”
Rockmart Mayor and Rotary Club member Sherman Ross said it was great to see so many people coming together for the project.
“When you have a goal and a group of people working towards it, it brings people together,” he said.
Ross said the plan to restore the fountain was initiated by former city manager Jeff Ellis in 2020, but everything was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
Ellis died in January, 2021 from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
“Jeff was a longtime Rotarian as well, and he and Tom Foley and I came down here in July of 2020 and surveyed things and it was a disaster,” Ross said. “But this was something that he wanted to do for the community.”
The event was capped off with city officials, along with State Rep. Trey Kelley, tossing commemorative Rockmart 150 coins into the fountain.
Ross said they are not done with the small area around the fountain, with plans to do more landscaping and help maintain the operation of the fountain.