Rotary Club presents restored Rockmart fountain to city officials

Guests at the dedication of the fountain near downtown Rockmart talk and take pictures of the newly restored feature located next to the Rockmart Nutrition and Senior Center at 134 W. Elm St. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

 Jeremy Stewart

Euharlee Creek has a companion water feature in downtown Rockmart for residents and visitors alike to enjoy after the dedication of the newly-restored city fountain last week.

Located next to the train tracks and beside the Rockmart Nutrition and Senior Center at 134 W. Elm Street, the fountain was restored thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Polk County as a gift to the city of Rockmart.

Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross (second from left) cuts the ribbon on the dedication of the restored fountain near downtown Rockmart along with city council member Rick Stone (from left), State Rep. Trey Kelley, and city council member Joe Henderson.
Mark Lusted (left) discusses working on the restoration of the fountain near downtown Rockmart along with fellow project manager Tom Foley during the dedication of the feature on Aug. 30.
Rep. Trey Kelley (left) and Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross toss commemorative coins into the newly-restored fountain near downtown Rockmart as part of the dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
