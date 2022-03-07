Cedartown lawyer and municipal court judge Andrew Roper has qualified to run for superior court judge of the Tallapoosa Circuit, entering the race against incumbent Meng Lim.
Roper, who has recently served as municipal court judge for both Cedartown and Rockmart, announced his intentions to run Sunday night and qualified with the Secretary of State’s office Monday, as did Lim.
The post, which serves as superior court judge for Polk and Haralson counties, is nonpartisan and will be decided in the May 25 primary election.
“Today, after prayerful consideration and with the incredible support and encouragement of my family, friends, and colleagues throughout our circuit, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the position of Judge of Superior Court of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit in the upcoming non-partisan election on May 24, 2022,” Roper posted on his campaign’s Facebook page Sunday.
“I look forward to earning your support and humbly seek your prayers as I strive to bring compassionate but firm justice for the safety of our families, respect and fairness to all who appear in our courts, and uncompromised integrity to our local judiciary.”
Roper has practiced law based out of his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia since graduating from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 2005. He became the chief municipal court judge for Cedartown in 2014.
Lim has served as a superior court judge in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit since January 2015 and officially announced his intention to run for re-election in November amid charges of willful misconduct and conduct detrimental to the administration of justice made by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.
Lim, who was elected to superior court judge in 2014, was originally charged with 16 separate violations of the state Code of Judicial Conduct last July stemming from accusations related to him allegedly having a romantic relationship with a former Polk County Court Clerk’s Office employee and using his influence and personal relationship with a participant in the Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court program to get him preferred treatment in 2016.
Further complaints into Lim’s behavior while on the bench led to eight new counts of judicial misconduct being filed by the JQC on Jan. 28.
One of the complaints allege that Lim failed to disclose he was familiar with a witness in a September 2020 bond hearing for David Trey McAlpin in Haralson County Superior Court and discussed the case with him prior to the hearing.
The other complaint from the amended charges stems from Lim presiding over two criminal cases — once in February 2017 and then September 2019 — in which he had a long friendship with the defendant.