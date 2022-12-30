A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway earlier this week.
Chasmine Miye' Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
The Polk County Police Department requested the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team’s assistance with the investigation after finding a body by the roadway on Monday.
According to the GSP, Sharad Robinson was walking southbound on the east shoulder of Ga. 1 towards Cedartown when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
“After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound, fleeing the scene,” the GSP report stated.
Robinson had been reported missing from Floyd County on Dec. 18 and, according to the GSP, it appears that is when the incident occurred, meaning his body remained at the scene for just over a week. The incident is still under investigation.
Lowe is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and failure to report an accident resulting in injury, damage, or death. She was released on $10,000 bond according to Polk County Jail records.