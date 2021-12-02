Police news

A Rome man died in a wreck in Polk County this week after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to the coroner.

According to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith:

Jordan Dwight Conaway, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on Ga. 101 at Dean Road north of Rockmart on Tuesday evening.

The wreck shut down the southbound lane of Ga. 101 for a short time.

The wreck was worked by Georgia State Patrol. We are working to obtain more information to come.

