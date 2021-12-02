Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com Jeremy Stewart Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man died in a wreck in Polk County this week after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to the coroner.According to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith:Jordan Dwight Conaway, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on Ga. 101 at Dean Road north of Rockmart on Tuesday evening.The wreck shut down the southbound lane of Ga. 101 for a short time.The wreck was worked by Georgia State Patrol. We are working to obtain more information to come. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Stewart Author email Follow Jeremy Stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DNR Aviation Unit assists county with vehicle pursuit Gammon sworn in as 3rd-generation lawyer FOOTBALL: Cedartown wins battle with Perry to advance to semifinals Rockmart hosts Silver Comet Fest with 5K, duck race, more Polk Drug Task Force makes drug, firearms arrests Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.